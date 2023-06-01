An unknown device exploded in Belgorod on the evening of June 1, two people were injured

An unknown device exploded in Belgorod. According to preliminary data, the drone fell on the roadway. This was announced by the governor of the Russian border region Vyacheslav Gladkov in his Telegram-channel.

The official also said that two local residents were injured as a result of the incident. One man with a suspected concussion was brought to City Hospital No. 2. The second has minor bruises, so he refused hospitalization.

“One car was damaged. Operational services and an investigative group are working on the spot. The circumstances of the incident are being clarified, ”Gladkov wrote.

Earlier on May 1, residents of Belgorod reported that the sounds of a powerful explosion were heard in the Shchors area.