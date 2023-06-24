The Governor of the Lipetsk region Artamonov reported on the movement of equipment PMC “Wagner”

The equipment of the private military company (PMC) Wagner is currently moving across the territory of the Lipetsk region. This was stated by the governor of the Russian region Igor Artamonov in his Telegram-channel.

“The technique of PMC Wagner is moving across the territory of the Lipetsk region. Law enforcement agencies and authorities, including those in municipalities, are taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of the population,” the representative of the authorities explained.

He also noted that now the situation is under control and stated that there were no failures in the operation of critical infrastructure. He recalled that residents are strongly advised not to leave their homes and refuse to travel by any form of transport.

On June 23, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that head of state Vladimir Putin had been informed of the situation around the statement of Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner Group PMC. Later, Putin addressed the people of the country. He called the organizers of the armed rebellion traitors and promised that they would suffer “inevitable punishment.”

A criminal case was initiated against Prigozhin on the fact of organizing an armed rebellion. The reason was the accusations of the head of the PMC against the Russian military in striking at the rear camps of the company, as well as the subsequent threats to use force and destroy everyone who blocks the path of the PMC fighters, “including any checkpoints, any aircraft.”