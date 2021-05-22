Four victims of an emergency at a treatment plant near Taganrog in the Rostov region remain in the intensive care unit of the city emergency hospital. This was reported on May 22 by the press service of the city administration.

“Four are in intensive care, doctors are working,” a TASS administration representative reported.

According to him, the threat to the lives of patients remains.

The incident at the sewage treatment plant in the village of Dmitriadovka in the Neklinovsky district of the Rostov region became known on May 21.

According to the Governor of the Rostov Region Vasily Golubev, people went down to the 8-meter deep collector, poisoning with methane, which has no smell and acts very quickly. He clarified that, most likely, the cause of the tragedy is related to non-observance of safety precautions. Golubev expressed condolences in connection with the death of workers.

The death toll as a result of the emergency on May 22 increased to 11 people. One of the workers, who was in serious condition, died in the hospital, and three others are now in a state of moderate severity.

The Investigative Committee (IC) of the Russian Federation, on the fact of the incident, opened a criminal case on violations of security requirements. Its investigation will be carried out by the central office of the department.

May 22 is declared a day of mourning in the region.