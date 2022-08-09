The head of the Crimean Ministry of Health Skorupsky announced five victims due to explosions in Novofedorovka

In Crimea, five people, including a child, were taken to hospital after the explosions in Novofedorovka. This was announced by the head of the regional Ministry of Health Konstantin Skorupsky, whose commentary was published by the adviser to the head of the republic Oleg Kryuchkov in his Telegram-channel.

According to a government official, one of the victims needed surgery, he received a penetrating wound to the chest. There is currently no threat to his life. The rest of the victims were given outpatient care in the form of treatment of cuts with glass fragments, they were allowed to go home.

On August 9, it became known about a series of explosions near Novofedorovka in Crimea. The head of the peninsula Sergey Aksenov went to the scene of the incident. Later, the Ministry of Defense reported that the explosions occurred at the Saki airfield. Measures are currently being taken to extinguish the fire. The reasons for the incident are being investigated. A five-kilometer cordon zone is organized around.

About 30 people were evacuated from houses adjacent to the airfield. In turn, Aksyonov denied the general evacuation from the Saki region due to explosions.

Earlier, eyewitnesses managed to capture the moment of one of the explosions, being in a field near the scene. The author of the video began to shoot smoke on the horizon when an explosion thundered in the same direction.