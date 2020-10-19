The subsistence minimum (WL) of Russian pensioners has remained underestimated in recent years. The fact at the “zero reading” of the bill on a new method of calculating the PM and the minimum wage (minimum wage) in the Public Chamber was recognized by the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Labor Olga Batalina, reports RIA News…

According to her, at the moment, a pensioner has a PM of only 81.5-82 percent of the average per capita subsistence minimum. The new methodology, which the authorities have prepared, will bring it up to 86 percent. Thus, she stressed, differentiation and existing underreporting will be corrected.

Earlier, the Ministry of Labor announced that in connection with the same change from 2021 it will stop calculating the cost of the consumer basket of the population. As indicated in the press service, the only meaning of this parameter was precisely in the calculation of the subsistence minimum.

The government approved a new methodology for calculating the subsistence minimum in September. From 2021, it will equal 44.2 percent of the median per capita income for the previous year. The median means such an income that half of the country’s inhabitants receive more, and half – less.

The deputy head of the Ministry of Labor Andrei Pudov pointed out that in Western Europe it is customary to apply the same methodology. The percentage, he promised, would be revised at least as often. than once every five years in order to quickly respond to possible drastic changes in the economy.