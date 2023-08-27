Starovoit: the authorities are ready to help with the restoration of a house in Kursk after the UAV attack

The authorities are ready to help with the restoration of an apartment building on Karla Marksa Street in Kursk, which was damaged after an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attack. Such a promise was made in Telegram-channel, the governor of the Russian border region Roman Starovoit.

He explained that as a result of the incident, the glazing of seven balconies was destroyed, and window panes on the upper floors were also broken.

“Most importantly, none of the residents were injured. We will definitely provide all the necessary assistance in repairing the damage, ”Starovoit wrote.

The Kursk governor has already received reports on the upcoming repair work from his deputies. He stressed that experts have begun to assess the damage caused and clarify the list of damaged property.

The blast wave hit the entrance group in the building of the Faculty of Engineering of the Kursk State Agrarian University named after I.I. Ivanova. There, the workers began to restore the glazing, the head of the region summed up.

On August 27, a Ukrainian drone crashed into a residential building in Kursk.

Prior to this, the drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the station building in Kursk. Then five people received minor injuries from glass fragments.