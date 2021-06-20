An interdepartmental commission for assessing the readiness of beaches has begun work in Yalta – 86 beaches have been prepared for operation this season. This was announced on Sunday, June 20, at the press service of the Ministry of Resorts and Tourism of Crimea.

“In Yalta, 86 beaches have been prepared for operation this season. At the moment, 18 beaches are still being renovated and cleaned, all the rest have been brought to a standard state, ”the statement says. message…

“It will be pinpointed where an additional survey of the bottom is needed, water and soil samples should be taken everywhere. After that, we expect that within a few days the beaches in Yalta will begin to function in full and as usual, ”says the Minister of Resorts and Tourism of Crimea Vadim Volchenko.

In addition, the press service added that at the moment in the water area of ​​large Yalta, by the decision of the emergency headquarters, there is a ban on swimming.

On the night of June 18, the monthly norm of precipitation fell in Crimea. In Yalta, as a result of the rains, 24 people were injured, two more people were missing, rescuers are looking for them.

Due to flooding, an emergency regime was introduced. The mayor of the city Yanina Pavlenko warned residents about a temporary cut off of the water supply. At the moment, power supply has been fully restored on the territory of the peninsula.

The head of Crimea, Sergei Aksenov, said that the authorities of the peninsula will turn to the federal center for help to compensate for the damage to residents of flooded cities and regions.