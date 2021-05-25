There will be no compulsory vaccination against COVID-19 in Yakutia; the decision of the sanitary doctor was about organizing a mass vaccination campaign. This was announced by the press secretary of the head of the republic Afanasy Noev, reports Telegram-channel “Rise”.

“The employee can refuse [делать прививку]… This is his right. We have voluntary vaccination. It is about organizing a mass vaccination. It is optional. Rather, these are requirements for employers, they must create conditions for mass vaccination. We do not oblige people, ”he said.

The authorities note that at the direction of the employer, residents of the republic must go to the vaccination center to get vaccinated or write a refusal. According to Noev, in case of refusal to vaccinate, no one will punish the employee.

Later, the Yakut authorities updated the release on mass vaccination, removing the word “mandatory”, reports RIA News…

Earlier it became known that on May 19 the chief sanitary doctor of the republic signed a decree on compulsory immunization of residents. The head of Yakutia, Aisen Nikolaev, demanded to speed up this process. For an unjustified refusal to vaccinate, an employee may not be allowed to work, and his management will be fined at least 200 thousand rubles. The requirement applies to both government organizations and private entrepreneurs.