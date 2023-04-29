Representatives of the Warsaw City Hall with the police broke into the territory of the school at the Russian Embassy

Representatives of the Warsaw City Hall with the police broke into the territory of the school at the Russian Embassy. This is reported RIA News.

The agency published a video showing the work of the Polish authorities. In the video, one of the representatives of the city hall breaks the lock from the gate that encloses the embassy territory. Next to the worker is a representative of the Polish police.

Polish authorities began breaking down the doors after embassy and school officials refused to voluntarily open the gates.

As a RIA Novosti correspondent notes from the scene, after the police and representatives of the mayor’s office entered the school, they hung a new lock on the door. Only embassy employees with diplomatic status were allowed inside.

On March 2, the Polish Foreign Ministry announced the start of the process of seizing Russian real estate in the country. In particular, this will affect the school building at the Russian embassy. Another building was previously occupied by Russian diplomats but is now unoccupied and in need of repair.