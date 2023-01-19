Zelensky’s office: the murder of negotiator Kireev was committed by the special services of Ukraine due to a mistake

The Ukrainian authorities admitted that the murder of negotiator Denis Kireev was committed by the SBU by mistake due to a false suspicion of spying for Russia. This was stated in the Western media by adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Mikhail Podolyak, his words are quoted RBC.

The official explained that the murder was due to confusion between law enforcement agencies in the early days of a special military operation. Podolyak stressed that all suspicions of espionage were not confirmed in the end, and the murder of a businessman had nothing to do with the negotiations with Russia themselves.

On the one hand, there were certain claims against him, on the other hand, these claims did not have time to be settled in a dialogue format. Mikhail PodolyakRepresentative of the Office of the President of Ukraine

The details of the murder of Kireev were told by an SBU employee in an interview with The Wall Street Journal

The fact that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) was involved in the murder of a representative of the Kyiv delegation at the talks with Moscow was first reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing an unnamed employee of the department on January 19.

The source of the publication said that Kireev was killed back in February 2022, before the start of the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Minsk. According to the security official, the businessman was driving to the station, accompanied by bodyguards and military intelligence agents, when he was detained by the SBU and taken away in an unknown direction. An hour and a half later, the scouts received a call to the place where they left the corpse of Kireev.

Military intelligence of Ukraine denied the accusations of the murdered delegate of espionage

In fact, Kireev was not engaged in spying for Russia, on the contrary, he obtained secret data for Ukrainian intelligence. Kirill Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the country’s Ministry of Defense, told The Wall Street Journal. According to Budanov, it was Kireev who warned about the impending offensive of Russian troops the day before the start of the NMD.

If not for Kireev, Kyiv, most likely, would have been taken. Kirill Budanov Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

The murder of Kireev was first reported by the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Alexander Dubinsky on March 5, 2022. According to him, the negotiator resisted arrest for espionage and was eliminated. Then the Ukrainian authorities left this information without comment.

Until 2014, Kireev worked in the banking sector, was a member of the governing bodies of Oschadbank and Ukreximbank. Later he was engaged in the management of private funds.