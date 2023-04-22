The authorities of the Ukrainian village Lisichovo refused to dismantle the monument to Soviet soldiers

The authorities of the village of Lisichovo in the Transcarpathian region in western Ukraine refused to dismantle the monument to Soviet soldiers who died in the Great Patriotic War. This is reported TASS.

The document, circulated online, says that during the discussion of the dismantling, the villagers unanimously voted for the preservation of the monument. It was noted that its demolition “will devalue the contribution of the dead to the fight against fascism.”

Earlier it was reported that in Kyiv, as part of decommunization in the Ukrainian capital, they want to demolish hundreds of monuments. “We have about 300 objects [подлежащих сносу] the list includes monuments, busts, memorial plaques,” said Oleksandr Nikoryak, director of the department for the protection of cultural heritage of the Kyiv city state administration.

After the start of the special operation, the Ukrainian authorities stepped up the fight against Russian and Soviet heritage. In fact, the process has not stopped since the end of 2013, when protesters tore down a sculpture of the leader of the world proletariat, Vladimir Lenin, in the center of Kyiv.