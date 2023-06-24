The authorities of the Tula region temporarily restricted transit travel on the M-4 Don highway

The authorities of the Tula region temporarily restricted transit travel in both directions from the Moscow and Lipetsk regions on the M-4 Don highway. On Saturday, June 24, reports TASS.

“Additional controls have been introduced on the roads. […] In case of urgent need, detours should be sought. Please treat the measures taken with understanding, ”the press service of the regional government said in a statement.

Motorists were asked to refrain from traveling by private transport along the M-4 Don highway.