The Tyumen authorities appreciated the idea of ​​joining the neighboring Kurgan region after the statement by Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin about the unification of Russian regions. RBC writes about it.

“The issue of uniting the two regions in the government of the Tyumen region is not being considered,” said the local headquarters.

On April 27, Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said that the existing principle of dividing Russia into regions is “wrong”, the country does not need so many of them. In his opinion, it is worth combining small regions with larger neighboring ones, so that the governors, and not the federal authorities, deal with the issues of these territories.

Later, the government clarified that such an idea was not being worked out. “During the conference, Marat Khusnullin voiced only options for the development of cities. The issue of uniting the regions at the site of the Russian government is not being worked out, ”said a representative of Khusnullin.