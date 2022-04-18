The Ministry of Industry and Trade intends to assess the possibility of manufacturing parts for foreign aircraft in Russia in order to timely repair Boeing and Airbus stored in the Russian Federation. To do this, the agency asked air carriers and service companies to provide data on the range and quantity of required spare parts. This follows from a letter from the deputy head of the department, Oleg Bocharov, to the Deputy Minister of Transport, Igor Chalik, which Izvestia has read.

It is necessary to collect data on the required spare parts to assess the feasibility and feasibility of producing such parts and consumables in Russia, follows from the letter. The assessment will be carried out by the Ministry of Industry and Trade together with the Agency for Technological Development (part of VEB.RF), specified in the document.

In particular, the Ministry of Industry and Trade asks to send data on the needs of companies in specific spare parts: for each item, it is necessary to submit its specification indicating the type of aircraft and its operating conditions. The ministry also asks to “attach” at least five original parts – they will be required to conduct a 3D scan, study the composition of the material and determine the strength properties of the product.

Deputy head of the Ministry of Transport Igor Chalik instructed the Federal Air Transport Agency to provide the requested data to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, follows from a letter from the deputy head of the department, Oleg Storchevy, to the airline (Izvestia has it). According to the report, the information must be transferred to the FSUE GosNII GA subordinate to the Ministry of Transport on April 19.

Sources in the three airlines told Izvestia that meetings on the list of necessary spare parts are held regularly.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

“According to our spare parts: in the Russian Federation they thought about the production of parts for foreign liners”