The authorities of Yaroslavl decided to deal with sleet with the help of letters of warning “about the elimination of slipperiness” to the management companies (UK). About it informs “Climb”.

The administration sent such messages after massive complaints from residents about the “large city skating rink.” A particularly large number of appeals were received after a video with a pensioner who fell on Mashinostroiteley Avenue and was unable to get up without assistance went viral on the network.

The mayor’s office of Yaroslavl said that this site has already been processed, but they continue to talk with the owner of the site. “The territory belongs to the management company at 23 Mashinostroiteley Avenue and four retail facilities. During the monitoring, the administration specialists visited all trade facilities on January 31 with explanations about the need to eliminate ice. The management company was informed orally and sent a warning letter about the elimination of slipperiness as soon as possible, no later than February 3, ”the press service of the administration explained.

Representatives of the mayor’s office explained that the problems with cleaning the sidewalks arose due to a sharp temperature drop and rain falling on a frost-bitten surface.

Previously, the Russians were given advice on safety on the street in winter. First of all, experts recommend giving up walking with headphones, as they interfere with staying vigilant and keeping the situation under control. In addition, it is important not to get close to buildings.