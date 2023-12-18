Kovalenko: SVO soldiers were not accommodated in a Rostov hotel due to lack of rooms

Three servicemen returning from leave in the special military operation zone (SVO) were not accommodated in one of the hotels in the Millerovsky district of the Rostov region due to the lack of a suitable room. This explained Head of the district administration Oleg Kovalenko in his Telegram channel.

He claims that the hotel room was booked by a woman and three men arrived instead. In a telephone conversation, the woman explained that the men arrived at her request, but she herself would not come.

“Check-in was denied. The payment was returned,” Kovalenko said.

It became known earlier on December 18 that the Dobrynya hotel, located in the customs zone of the city of Millerovo, refused to accommodate SVO soldiers. According to the transportation organizer, upon learning that the room was reserved for military personnel, the administrator refused to accommodate them.

The hotel owner told reporters that they are trying not to accommodate military personnel at the hotel, since guests with children allegedly refuse reservations because of them. In addition, she stated that the military personnel are noisy and litter.