Rostov Governor Golubev explained the sound of the explosion over the village by the work of the aircraft of the Russian Armed Forces

The sound of the explosion and the contrails in the sky above the village of Rodionovo-Nesvetaiskoye in the Rostov region are associated with the work of the aircraft of the Russian Armed Forces on targets in the zone of the special operation in Ukraine. This explanation was given in Telegram-canal, the governor of the border region Vasily Golubev.

The authorities asked the residents of the Rostov region to remain calm. “The aircraft of the RF Armed Forces, while in the patrol zone, detected and launched a missile at a target in the NVO zone,” Golubev wrote.

The Governor of the Rostov region stressed that the Russian servicemen are doing their job.

Prior to this, a resident of the Rodionovo-Nesvetaisky rural settlement told portal 161.ru that the explosion occurred on the afternoon of Tuesday, January 17, and was of such force that “even the windows shook.” The settlement of Rodionovo-Nesvetayskoe is located 40 kilometers from the Sverdlovsk region of the Luhansk People’s Republic.