Kherson and the approaches to it are being strengthened in case of a breakthrough by the armed forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was announced on October 28 by the deputy head of the administration of the Kherson region Ekaterina Gubareva.

“Kherson and the approaches to it are being fortified in case of a breakthrough by Ukrainian troops. Everywhere there is a strengthening of the first floors of buildings, fortifications are created from sandbags in order to defend themselves and repel attacks within the city, ”she says. “RIA News”.

Gubareva noted that strengthening the defense of the city is a preventive measure. In addition, according to her, a decrease in the number of residents is better to identify sabotage and reconnaissance groups and supporters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

She also called the removal of people from the city a kind of fortification. As Gubareva explained, this reduces the load on logistics, and also simplifies the actions of military personnel, since no one is worried that civilians will fall under heavy fire.

Earlier that day, the governor of the Kaliningrad region, Anton Alikhanov, told Izvestia in an interview that the regional authorities had prepared 400 places to accommodate residents of the Kherson region, as well as three other territories of Russia where martial law was introduced, but so far no applications for their placement have been received.

The day before, Russian intelligence officers destroyed a sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Berislav direction near Kherson.

At the same time, the deputy governor of the Kherson region, Kirill Stremousov, announced the relocation of the regional administration to the left-bank part. He added that all the necessary goods, including food and medicine, continue to flow to the right-bank part of the region. In addition, the payment of salaries to the remaining employees of the public sector, as well as pensions and social benefits, did not stop.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass against the backdrop of the situation in the region aggravated due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

