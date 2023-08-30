Governor Klychkov: air defense systems shot down two drones over the Oryol region

On the night of August 30, two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were shot down over the territory of the Oryol region. This was announced by the governor of the Russian region Andrey Klychkov in his Telegram-channel.

According to him, the drones were shot down by means of air defense (air defense). “There is no information about damages and victims,” Klychkov emphasized. The governor added that all operational services are currently involved in the region to ensure security.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that on-duty air defense systems stopped Ukraine’s attempt to carry out a terrorist attack using drones on objects in Russia.

Also on the night of August 30, an airport in Pskov was attacked by a UAV. As a result, four military transport Il-76s were damaged. Also, one drone crashed into a refueling complex, starting a fire.