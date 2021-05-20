The government of the Omsk region and the mayor’s office of the regional center are working on the possibility of using the constructed infrastructure of the Omsk metro. Governor of the region Alexander Burkov spoke about the work carried out in this direction at a meeting of the Legislative Assembly on May 20.

According to him, we are talking about a metro bridge and two constructed sections of stations. Now the authorities must decide whether it will be an underground metro or surface transportation.

According to the approximate calculations of specialists, 34.5 billion rubles are needed to complete the construction of the first stage of the Omsk metro of five lines. Neither the city nor the region has such funds, Burkov noted.

“We are preserving the objects that were built for the people’s money. <...> Currently, on my instructions, the city administration and the ministry are working on the issue of using the constructed infrastructure to link it into a single transport network of Omsk, ” OMSKREGION…

Talks about the need for a metro in Omsk have been going on since the 1960s and are associated with the large length of the city along the Irtysh River and the relative narrowness of the streets. The first construction work began in 1992. The launch date of the first line was named many times, but the subway did not appear by the 300th anniversary of Omsk in 2016.

The regional authorities have been dealing with the issue of continuing construction since 2018. The decision to freeze the facility was made at the federal level. The metro was mothballed using the “dry” method. We spent 12.9 million rubles for these purposes.