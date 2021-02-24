In the Murmansk region, a number of anti-coronavirus restrictions have been weakened, according to the regional operational headquarters.

In particular, from February 24, the ban on the round-the-clock operation of solariums, saunas, baths and other facilities where such services are provided is lifted. In addition, in such establishments, you can again use the hot tubs and swimming pools.

In addition, it is allowed to resume the work of water parks and other similar facilities with mass visits of people, regardless of their departmental affiliation and organizational and legal form.

At the same time, the condition for the resumption of work is called the loading of the object by no more than 75% of the one-time throughput and compliance with other rules. The permitted occupancy of the pools is increased from 50 to 75%, including the pools that are located in fitness centers and other similar facilities. Up to this point, the pools received exactly half of the number of visitors.

Also, the allowed number of people at the celebrations in the cafe increased from 10 to 25.

At the beginning of this week, the increase in infected COVID-19 in the region for the first time since October did not exceed 100 people per day. In total, since the beginning of the pandemic, over 46,300 residents have fallen ill.