At the Ilsky oil refinery (refinery), several tanks with oil products caught fire. Preliminarily, there were no casualties as a result of the incident, which was announced on Thursday, May 4, by the governor of the Krasnodar Territory, Veniamin Kondratiev.

The incident took place in the Northern region.

“Fire brigades and employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are already working, consisting of 48 people and 16 pieces of equipment. On my instructions, the head of the district is also at the scene, ”the message published in Telegram channel Krasnodar governor.

He also denied the threat to the population of the village.

The fire at the Ilsky refinery on the night of Thursday, May 4, was reported by a source of Izvestia. Footage from the scene was also published, in which blazing flames can be seen.