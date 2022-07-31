The geography of the special operation to protect Donbass should be expanded. This opinion was expressed on July 31 by the deputy head of the administration of the Kherson region Kirill Stremousov.

“Of course, the special operation can be expanded,” Stremousov said in an interview with “RIA News”.

The official believes that the allied forces of Russia and Donbass should liberate Mykolaiv, Odessa, Kharkiv, Dnepropetrovsk and the part of the Zaporozhye region that remained under the control of the militants.

Stremousov sees the military tribunal in Kyiv as the logical conclusion of the operation, at which Ukrainian war criminals will be brought to justice.

On July 18, Russian Defense Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu ordered the Russian Armed Forces to step up actions in all areas of the special operation to protect Donbass in order to exclude the possibility of Ukrainian militants inflicting massive rocket and artillery strikes on civilian infrastructure and peaceful cities.

On July 20, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the geographic objectives of the special operation carried out by the Russian Federation to protect Donbass could be expanded if Western countries continue to supply long-range weapons to the Kyiv regime. The diplomat warned that it is unacceptable for Russia to have weapons in the territory controlled by the regime of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that would pose a direct threat to the territory of the Russian Federation or the republics of Donbass.

On July 27, the head of the State Council of the Republic of Crimea, Vladimir Konstantinov, spoke in favor of expanding the geography of the special operation to Odessa and Nikolaev. According to him, the liberation of these areas will ensure the security of the borders and block the plans of the North Atlantic Alliance to consolidate in the Black Sea region.

In Ukraine and in the Donbass, the special operation of the Russian Federation to protect the population of the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics continues, the beginning of which Vladimir Putin announced on February 24. Moscow explained that its tasks include the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine. On April 19, the Russian side announced the start of the next stage of the military operation – “the complete liberation of the Donetsk and Luhansk republics.”

The situation in the region escalated significantly in mid-February due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. The authorities of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics announced the evacuation of residents to Russia and turned to Moscow for help. On February 21, the President of the Russian Federation signed a decree recognizing the independence of the DNR and LNR.

