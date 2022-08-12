The population of the Kherson region is gradually getting rid of the “twilight of Ukrainian propaganda”. People see that they are being cared for better than under the Kiev regime, Deputy Head of the Regional Administration Ekaterina Gubareva said on Friday, August 12.

“While we finance pensions and other social benefits in full, on the other hand, residents hear and see threats from the Kyiv regime and arrivals at infrastructure facilities. I think that the Ukrainian hysteria is connected with the understanding that the people of Kherson are emerging from the dusk of Svidomo (nationalist, Ukrainian – Ed.) propaganda. After all, what kind of occupation is this, when people are taken care of better than a Kyiv official?” she said in conversation withRIA News“.

Gubareva added that people began to go over to the side of local authorities for objective and historical reasons, while official Kyiv offers an alternative to rockets, filtration and poverty.

“I will add that in Kherson itself you can see people with patriotic pro-Russian prints on T-shirts. It was simply impossible to imagine this over the past 10 years, ”she said.

On June 29, the deputy head of the administration of Kherson, Kirill Stremousov, announced that the region had begun preparations for a referendum on joining Russia. On June 28, the Russian registry office started operating in the Kherson region, and on May 1, the region introduced rubles into circulation.

On June 21, he reported that a referendum on the region’s entry into Russia is planned to be held this fall. At the same time, he pointed out that social and economic well-being is also being established in the Kherson region, various enterprises and the banking system are being launched. In addition, salaries, social benefits and pensions are already paid in rubles.

The Kherson region came under the control of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation during the military operation carried out by Russia since February 24 to protect the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR). Its beginning was preceded by the aggravation of the situation in the region, the appeal of the leadership of the Donbass republics to the Russian Federation with a request for help and the subsequent recognition by Russia of the independence of the DPR and LPR.

Kyiv has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup d’état in Ukraine, since 2014.

