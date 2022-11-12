The authorities of the Kherson region denied the message about the temporary transfer of the capital to Genichesk

The authorities of the Kherson region denied the report that the city of Genichesk would temporarily become the administrative capital of the region, the decision to transfer the capital was not made. This is reported TASS.

“Genichesk has become a city where a number of departments and structures of the regional authorities are temporarily located,” said a representative of the regional administration, explaining that Genichesk is one of a number of municipalities where the departments of the regional administration are temporarily located.

Earlier, the press secretary of the Deputy Prime Minister of the Kherson region, Alexander Fomin, said that Genichesk would temporarily become the administrative capital of the region. The administration emphasized that at the time of the statement, Fomin was not an employee of the regional administration and did not have the authority to make such statements.