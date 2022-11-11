Chairman of the government of the Kherson region Eliseev: Antonovsky bridge is not blown up

The authorities commented on the rumors about the destruction of the Antonovsky bridge across the Dnieper River. The head of the government of the Kherson region, Sergei Eliseev, said that the building was not blown up on the night of Friday, November 11. His words lead Interfax.

“The Antonov Bridge has not been blown up. It is in the same condition,” Eliseev told reporters and added that, according to preliminary data, the withdrawal of Russian troops from the right bank of the Dnieper continues.

Eliseev also said that all residents of Kherson were given the opportunity to evacuate to the other side of the river. According to him, about 60-70 thousand civilians may remain on the right bank.

Earlier, footage of the alleged undermining of the Antonovsky bridge appeared on the network. The corresponding video was published in their Telegram channels by VGTRK reporter Andrei Rudenko and war correspondent Yuri Kotenok.

According to RT, there are two versions of what happened. According to one of them, the explosion could serve as a signal for the withdrawal of Russian troops to the left bank of the Dnieper. On the other hand, the footage shows the explosion of a railway crossing near the bridge.

The Ministry of Defense has not yet commented on this information.