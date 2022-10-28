Authorities of the Kherson region: there is no need to export residents of the left-bank part of the region

There is no need to take out the inhabitants of the left-bank part of the Kherson region. About it RIA News Ekaterina Gubareva, deputy head of the regional administration, said.

According to her, in this part of the region “everything works and functions.” In particular, civil servants, the government apparatus and life support services remained in the region, she clarified the situation.

Earlier, Acting Governor of the region Volodymyr Saldo said that more than 70,000 people left the right bank of the Dnieper to the left in the Kherson region due to the threat of shelling from Ukraine. The deputy head of the administration of the Kherson region, Kirill Stremousov, admitted that the inhabitants of the right-bank part will be able to return home after the front line is pushed back.

On October 27, Stremousov said that the territorial defense headquarters formed in the region organized maneuvers with anti-tank missile systems (ATGMs) within the boundaries of Kherson. Mining teams conducted drills to lay directional mines. In addition, land mines were made and installed as part of the training.