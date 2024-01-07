In Volchansk, Kharkov region, an enterprise was damaged as a result of the strike, said Oleg Sinegubov, chairman of the Kharkov Regional State Administration (ROSA), on January 7.

“The enterprise and power poles were damaged,” he wrote on the Telegram channel.

Sinegubov did not specify what object he was talking about. The Russian Ministry of Defense did not comment on this information.

Earlier, an air raid warning was announced in the Kharkov region.

Infrastructure and factories were also damaged in Kyiv-controlled areas of the Kherson region, Ukraine reported.

The day before, the Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform reported about explosions in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporozhye. In addition, a series of four explosions was reported in the city of Dnepr (formerly Dnepropetrovsk).

On January 6, an air raid alert was reported throughout Ukraine. In addition, the sounds of explosions were heard on the night of January 6 in the Khmelnitsky region.

Russian troops in October 2022 began to strike military command and control facilities and related energy and communications facilities in Ukraine. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean Bridge.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass, against which Kyiv has been conducting military operations since 2014.