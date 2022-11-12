Employees of the administration of the Kakhovka district of the Kherson region are leaving a fifteen-kilometer zone on the left bank of the Dnieper. This was announced on Saturday, November 12, by the head of the district Pavel Filipchuk.

He noted that such a decision was made due to the fact that the administration is the number one target for terrorist attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

“Therefore, by order of the government of the Kherson region, we, as an authority, are moving to a safer territory, from where we will exercise the leadership of the district,” Filipchuk wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to him, now on the territory where the administration is located, military installations and fortifications are being built, and utilities and healthcare institutions are being transferred to emergency support mode.

Residents were also urged to go to a safer area.

Earlier on Saturday, the head of the administration of Nova Kakhovka, Vladimir Leontiev, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were shelling the central districts of the city, from where it was planned to take out about 200 people. Izvestia war correspondent Natalia Grafchikova also said that Ukrainian militants were trying to disrupt the evacuation of citizens, people were hiding from blows in shelters.

On the eve of the Ukrainian militants shelled the suburb of Nova Kakhovka, houses were destroyed. In addition to residential buildings, cars and power lines were also damaged.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to the shelling of Ukrainian troops.

