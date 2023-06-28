Ivanovo authorities reported the death of the crew of the Il-22 aircraft during the mutiny on June 24

The authorities of the Ivanovo region reported the death of the crew of the Il-22 aircraft in the line of duty during the mutiny on June 24. Commentary in Telegramchannel of the government of the Russian region.

Ivanovo Governor Stanislav Voskresensky expressed his condolences to the families and friends of the servicemen. In addition, he instructed to provide families with all the necessary assistance.

“During military service, each of them showed the qualities of a real officer: valor, courage and dedication, loyalty to the oath, honorably fulfilling his military duty. Eternal memory to the heroes, ”Voskresensky said.

Prior to this, the governor of the Pskov region, Mikhail Vedernikov, named the names of two helicopter pilots who died on June 24. He stressed that the military did everything to protect the country from the devastating consequences of the reckless actions of the rebels.

On June 25, Channel One military commander Irina Kuksenkova said that the Wagnerites had destroyed the air command center that was on the Il-22 aircraft. Then ten people died. When Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Wagner PMC, was asked at the headquarters of the Southern Military District (SMD) about the reasons for the attack on the plane, which did not deliver any strikes, he referred to the “fool of the PVE”.

Prigogine announced the beginning of the rebellion on the night of June 24.