Oakville City Hall: the city has nothing to do with the demolition of the monument to the SS Division “Galicia”

The mayor's office of the Canadian city of Oakville (province of Ontario) has nothing to do with the demolition of the monument to the Ukrainian SS division “Galicia”, they said TASS in the communications department of the city administration.

They explained that the monument was located on private territory at the Ukrainian cemetery of St. Vladimir. “The city does not participate in its management and activities,” this is how the mayor’s office disowned the demolition of the monument. The agency's correspondent was unable to reach the cemetery administration.

Earlier, the Russian embassy in Ottawa called the dismantling of the monument a triumph of justice. “Symbols of Nazism and the glorification of Nazi henchmen cannot have a place in the countries of the anti-Hitler coalition,” said Vladimir Proskuryakov, minister-counselor of the embassy.

The dismantling of the monument, erected in 1988, became known on the afternoon of March 8.