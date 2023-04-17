Bryansk governor Bogomaz reported an attempted penetration by Ukraine

In the Bryansk region, Ukraine made an attempt to penetrate the territory of Russia. This was announced by the Governor of the region Alexander Bogomaz in his Telegram-channel.

“In the area of ​​​​the village of Zapesochye, Pogarsky district, an attempt was made by Ukraine to illegally cross the state border,” Bogomaz explained.

According to him, the violator was blown up on a mine strip, which was created by Russian military personnel to prevent penetration into the territory of Russia, as well as to ensure the safety of residents of border settlements.

Related materials:

Earlier, a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group tried to penetrate the territory of the Bryansk region. Governor Bogomaz noted that there were 20 people in the sabotage group. They tried to infiltrate near the village of Sluchovsk, Pogarsky district.

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special operation in the Donbass. Thus, according to him, Moscow responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DNR and LNR).