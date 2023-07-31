The Bryansk Governor announced a UAV attack on the building of the Internal Affairs Directorate in the Trubchevsky District
An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacked the building of the Internal Affairs Directorate in the Trubchevsky district of the Bryansk region. This was stated in Telegram-canal, the governor of the border region Alexander Bogomaz.
According to authorities, the attack was carried out by Ukraine.
