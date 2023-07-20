The authorities of Tatarstan fear the introduction of the African swine fever (ASF) virus into the territory of the republic from neighboring regions.

Gabdulkhak Motygullin, deputy head of the main department of veterinary medicine of the Cabinet of Ministers of Tatarstan, called the threat clear. He recalled a case of ASF in the Shemurshinsky district of neighboring Chuvashia, as well as a case in neighboring Udmurtia, near the village of Stary Argabash.

According to Motygullin, the disease usually spreads rapidly and leads to large economic losses. Thus, there are more than 400 thousand heads of pigs in industrial pig breeding, and it is important to preserve them.

The deputy head of the department urged to reduce the number of wild boars as much as possible in order to ensure the epizootic well-being of Tatarstan. He drew attention to the fact that last Sunday a wild boar appeared near the “Kamsky Bacon” in the Tukaevsky district, in the so-called buffer zone, where it should not be at all, reports IA “Tatar-inform”.

Since the beginning of the year, 38 ASF outbreaks have been identified in Russia, including 21 outbreaks among poultry and 17 outbreaks among wild boars.

At the end of June, veterinarians in the Ulyanovsk region took samples for ASF in animals in 17 settlements. The focus of the disease was discovered in early June in the village of Lava. The pigs died on the territory of a personal subsidiary plot. A total of 197 animals were infected.