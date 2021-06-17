The authorities of St. Petersburg against the background of the rise in the incidence of coronavirus since June 17 have tightened restrictions. It is reported by RIA News…

Since Thursday, the city has banned the work of leisure facilities, except for water parks, cinemas and fitness centers. Entertainment is banned, including food courts and children’s rooms, and cinemas must be 50 percent full.

Restaurants are closed during the time period from 2:00 to 6:00 am, with the exception of delivery and takeaway service.

Also canceled the city holiday for graduates “Ball of Medalists”.

Earlier it was reported that in St. Petersburg, the restrictions imposed due to coronavirus were extended until July 12. In particular, it was announced that citizens would no longer be allowed into public transport without masks.