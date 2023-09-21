The head of Sevastopol Razvozhaev denied the work of air defense systems in the city using drones

Reports that an air defense system is operating in Sevastopol are not true. The head of the city, Mikhail Razvozhaev, wrote about this in Telegram-channel.

“I see that a number of public pages write that several drones were destroyed in the Sevastopol area – this is not true,” Razvozhaev said.

The head of the city emphasized that the air defense systems are working, but in the Crimean zone, and not in Sevastopol. Due to the situation on the peninsula, all services are on alert and monitoring the air situation.

Razvozhaev urged to trust only official information. In his opinion, the main goal of disinformers is to sow panic among people.

On the night of Thursday, September 21, Ukraine massively tried to attack Russian territory using drones. Air defense systems destroyed 19 Ukrainian UAVs over Crimea, as well as one each over the territories of the Kursk, Belgorod and Oryol regions.

A day earlier, on September 20, Sevastopol was subjected to a missile attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces – it was repelled, no one was hurt. At the same time, drones were shot down in the sky over Sevastopol, their fragments fell in Verkhnesadov and Kach.