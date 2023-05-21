Governor Razvozhaev: the head of the GUR of Ukraine Budanov will arrive in Sevastopol only for the tribunal

The Governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, called the only condition for the arrival of the head of military intelligence of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, in the city. He wrote about this in Telegram-channel.

According to the head of the city, Budanov has a chance to come to Sevastopol only if, after the victory of Russia, he remains alive, and a tribunal against the Nazis takes place in the city.

Razvozhaev recalled that in a recent interview, Budanov spoke about plans to come to Sevastopol after the “victory”, “because you see this is his hometown and he spent all his childhood here, although he was born in Kiev.”

Earlier, Budanov said that Ukraine was killing Russians and would continue to do so around the world. Commenting on accusations of involvement of the Ukrainian special services in the murder of journalist Daria Dugina, he said that “we have killed and will continue to kill Russians anywhere in the world until the complete victory of Ukraine.”