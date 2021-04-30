The Saratov authorities spoke about a pensioner who had argued with the speaker of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, who complained to him about the life and officials who presented her with a gift only three months after her 90th birthday. Details reported RIA News in the press service of the mayor’s office.

The press service clarified that the pensioner’s name is Anna Alexandrovna, she is a resident of the Frunzensky district. According to the mayor’s office, the woman herself wished to come for a gift for the anniversary later.

“In a telephone conversation in winter, Anna Alexandrovna herself expressed a desire to come for a gift in person at a convenient time. As the resident explained, today she went to the district administration, as on the eve of Easter the council of veterans of the district also congratulated elderly citizens and handed Easter cakes. In honor of her birthday, she was presented with a set of dishes and a tea set, ”the press service explained.

Earlier on April 30, a video appeared on the network in which State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin accidentally met with a pensioner on the street and heard criticism from her. The woman complained that people in Russia continue to live in poverty, in the country “they have been stealing for many years, lying and praying to God.” Volodin’s responses to the appeal of the Russian woman were not shown in the video. Later Volodin commented meeting, noting that “everyone may have different questions.”