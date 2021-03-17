In 16 cities of Russia, they supported the proposal to change the law on the responsible treatment of animals, the Mayor’s Office of Ulan-Ude told Izvestia, where they initially put forward the initiative. The head of the capital of Buryatia, Igor Shutenkov, sent the results of the survey of the leadership of municipalities to the regional government.

The mayor’s office asked colleagues to evaluate her proposals for amending the law on the responsible treatment of animals: introducing a tax on keeping dogs, compulsory sterilization by owners, a ban on feeding stray animals, obtaining the consent of 75% of neighbors to keep large dogs. As well as a prescription for legal entities to provide covers on their garbage cans and the introduction of permits for the acquisition and maintenance of a dog over 25 cm at the withers.

The owners consider it necessary to introduce compulsory registration of pets in Nizhny Novgorod, Kazan and Kaliningrad. The appearance of the collection for dogs was supported in Magadan, according to documents prepared by the Ulan-Ude mayor’s office. Kaliningrad also agreed on the need to introduce a tax and sterilization.

Perm sees it expedient to consolidate responsibility for creating obstacles to the capture of homeless animals (Izvestia got acquainted with the answer signed by the Acting Mayor of the city Alexei Demkin). The need to introduce sterilization is also supported here; this measure is also advocated in Murmansk, Ulyanovsk and Samara.

The results of the survey were sent by the Mayor’s Office of Ulan-Ude to the head of the Republic of Buryatia, Alexei Tsydenov, with a request to create a working group to solve the problem.

Dog body: the authorities of Russian cities have advocated the sterilization of pets