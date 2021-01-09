In the Krasnoarmeisky district of the Primorsky Territory, where the only school burned down a day earlier, an emergency regime was declared. The regional government made the corresponding statement in its Telegram channel.

“In Krasnoarmeyskoye, a municipal emergency regime was introduced,” the message says.

On Friday night, in the village of Glubinnoye, a fire broke out in a rural school, the fire spread over an area of ​​3200 square meters. This building also housed a kindergarten.

Rescuers managed to quickly extinguish the fire, no one was injured as a result of the accident, however, the only educational institution in the village was no longer suitable for use.

As specified in the regional administration, a total of 70 people study at the school, of which 62 students will be transferred to distance learning, and eight students from remote villages continue their education in the neighboring village of Izmaylikha.

Now the authorities are trying to solve the problem with the allocation of a separate room for a kindergarten.

