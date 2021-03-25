The authorities of Petrozavodsk this year will be able to purchase 54 apartments for orphans, which is four times less than the required number. This is reported by the city administration.

As of March 1, 2021, there are 292 orphans on the list of those in need of housing. 230 of them have the right to receive an apartment, but the budget will only have enough money to buy only 54 residential premises, writes IA “Karelinform”…

Meanwhile, last year Petrozavodsk did not use part of the funds intended for the purchase of housing for orphans. In January 2020, the city received a tranche of 90.1 million rubles, and in October an additional 55.9 million rubles. Remained unused 29 million rubles.

As explained in the city hall, this money simply did not have time to master. In total, 71 contracts were concluded for the purchase of housing for a total of 115.52 million rubles.

In December last year, the administration of the Karelian capital sent an appeal to the republican Ministry of Social Protection to transfer unused funds to 2021.