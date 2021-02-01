The authorities of the Glazovsky district of Udmurtia denied information about the outrage of a pack of wolves. The district administration assured that there were no predators in the district.

As writes IA “Susanin”, in social networks on January 31, there were reports that in the area of ​​the villages of Kachkashur and Leshur, traces of a pack of at least three adult wolves were seen. Allegedly, on the night of January 30, the wolves killed the dog. Fishermen found her remains on the shore of the Big Quarry. On this occasion, an emergency council was convened from hunters, fishermen and local residents.

However, the district administration called this information unreliable. The situation is under control. At the end of the week, hunting experts will once again travel around the villages on snowmobiles.

The administration of the municipal district “Kachkashurskoye”, commenting on the photo with the remains of the animal, said that it was a stray dog ​​that lived in the vicinity of the village of Lekshur. By the nature of the gnawed bones, experts concluded that it was done by foxes and crows.

On January 27, it was reported that a rabid wolf attacked a flock of sheep in the Sorokinsky district of the Tyumen region. The owner of the herd dealt with the predator, but received a wound on his leg.