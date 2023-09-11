The authorities of Nova Kakhovka reported a massive strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the city was cut off from power

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) carried out a massive attack on Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson region at night, as a result of which the city was cut off from power. This is reported in Telegram-channel of the administration of the Novokakhovsky urban district.

“At about 01:00, during shelling from the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Novaya Kakhovka, a shell flew into the territory of the city water utility. The windows of the building were broken, the roof was damaged, and the car boxes were damaged,” the publication says.

It is clarified that another shell hit the territory of the ambulance station, windows in the building were broken. As noted, the electricity went out at night during the shelling, the reason for the outage is being clarified.

Earlier, the Russian military thwarted an attempt by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to go on the offensive in one of the sections of the southern Donetsk direction. It was reported that the artillerymen of the Vostok group of forces managed to hit a column of Ukrainian equipment with manpower with concentrated fire.