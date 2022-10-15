The authorities of Nova Kakhovka announced the operation of air defense systems and two explosions

In Novaya Kakhovka, Kherson region, on the morning of October 15, an air alert was announced, the air defense system (air defense) is working. This message appeared in Telegram channel city ​​administration.

“06:42. The air raid siren sounds again in Novaya Kakhovka. First. Air defense works: two air explosions,” the administration said.

Earlier, Kherson authorities urged residents to leave for other Russian regions.

On October 13, the acting governor of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, turned to the Russian leadership with a request to help with the departure of the inhabitants of the region to other parts of the country due to the increased shelling of civilian infrastructure.