An emergency regime was introduced at the site of the gas explosion in the Kanavinsky district of Nizhny Novgorod, writes on Friday, February 26 press service of the city hall.

“The emergency regime was introduced on the territory of the Kanavinsky district of Nizhny Novgorod. The emergency zone is set at a distance of 10 meters from buildings 1, 2 and 3 of house No. 3 on Meshchersky Boulevard, ”the message says.

In addition, an operational headquarters was created in the city under the leadership of the first deputy head of Nizhny Novgorod, Dmitry Sivokhin, to eliminate the consequences of an emergency.

It is indicated that employees of a specialized organization subordinate to the city’s construction and overhaul department are conducting a survey of the house to determine the possibility of living in it.

The message about the explosion on Meshchersky Boulevard of the Kanavinsky district of the city was received by emergency services on February 26 at 09:13 Moscow time. The emergency happened in the annex to a multi-storey brick residential building, in which there was a sushi bar. Then a fire broke out on an area of ​​30 sq. m, the extension collapsed.

Three people were injured. There are 106 people in temporary accommodation centers (TACs), including 18 children.

Previously, the cause of the explosion was a malfunction of the gas equipment. Investigators opened a criminal case. According to the head of the Nizhny Novgorod region Gleb Nikitin, doctors are providing the necessary assistance to the victims.