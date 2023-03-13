Rome (dpa)

The district of Naples has issued a new ban on the sale of tickets to many Eintracht Frankfurt fans ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League last-16 second leg match between the two teams.

A day after the ban appeared to be lifted, the Italian authorities announced on Sunday that all residents of the German city of Frankfurt will not be able to purchase tickets.

And the Italian police expressed concern about the possibility of problems related to the fans, due to the attack that Napoli fans were subjected to during the Italian team’s 2-0 victory in the first leg, which took place between the two teams last month in Frankfurt, and witnessed the detention of 9 people for a short period.

But Frankfurt supporters believe that the Italian authorities are trying to facilitate Napoli’s access to the quarter-finals in the continental competition by distancing enthusiastic German fans, as they say the ban is unprecedented. The competent administrative court in the southern Italian region of Campania had accepted an urgent request from the Frankfurt club to issue a judicial order against an order issued by the Naples province, banning the sale of match tickets to people residing in Germany.

The court asked Napoli to provide the quota of tickets allocated to the away team’s fans, which totals 2,700 tickets.

The new ban circumvents this provision by specifically targeting fans of the German team, who live in Frankfurt.

And the Italian authorities made it clear that this decision comes in the interest of the Frankfurt fans, as a statement from the province of Naples indicated that there are “risks regarding the protection of order and public safety” that could affect the supporters of the German team.