Mayor of Krivoy Rog Vilkul: water consumption by 40 percent reduced by 40%

Restrictions on water consumption in Krivoy Rog will last for a long time and will be tightened. This was stated by the mayor of the city Alexander Vilkul, his words transmits RBC.

He noted that the city has already reduced water consumption by 40 percent. Moreover, in the future, the authorities intend to reduce it by another 10 percent. “Thanks to a number of technical measures that we carried out preventively, realizing that there may be problems with water, we have a supply of water for a month and a half,” Vilkul said.

According to the mayor of Krivoy Rog, it is necessary to transfer water through other channels from the Dnieper. He explained that for this it is necessary to carry out a huge amount of work in a very short time.

Kakhovskaya HPP was damaged on the night of June 6. As a result of numerous impacts, the dam support was damaged, after which the flooding of the territories began. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky predicted big problems with drinking water in the Dnipropetrovsk region due to a breakthrough at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station. According to the head of the republic, there may also be problems with drinking water in the territories of Zaporozhye and Kherson regions controlled by Kyiv.