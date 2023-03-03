Kolomna authorities: law enforcement officers and rescuers went to the scene after reports of an explosion

The press service of the administration of the Kolomna city district commented on the information about the explosion in the suburbs. This is reported RBC.

According to the authorities of the city, at the moment the details of what happened are unknown. They added that law enforcement officers and rescuers were on the scene. The employees who went to the scene of the incident were also reported to the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The fact that an explosion occurred in the suburbs of Kolomna was previously reported by Baza. The explosion was heard in almost all areas of the city. There are no other details of what happened at the moment.

On February 28, drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked five Russian regions at once. The incidents were reported by the authorities of Adygea, Belgorod and the Bryansk region, as well as the city of Tuapse in the Krasnodar Territory and the Moscow Region.