The information that the parents of schoolchildren after the shooting in the Kazan gymnasium cannot find their children is incorrect. On May 11 informs about it “RIA News“With reference to the press service of the Kazan mayor’s office.

“There are no people lost,” said the city hall.

On Tuesday morning, a 19-year-old citizen of Kazan opened fire at gymnasium No. 175 in Kazan. The gunman turned out to be 19-year-old Ilnaz Galyaviev, he was detained by FSB officers. During the interrogation, the detainee said that he was a “god”, and since last summer “he began to hate everyone.” According to the detainee, a monster has awakened in him.

The investigation will appoint a psychiatric examination to the detainee.

After the incident, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to work out a new provision regulating types of weapons permitted for civilian circulation.

According to the latest information, seven eighth-graders and two teachers were killed. The Tatarstan authorities will allocate 1 million rubles to the families of those killed in the shooting. Also, 400 thousand rubles will be paid to those who were seriously and moderately injured, 200 thousand rubles – to those who received minor injuries.

May 12 in the republic is declared a day of mourning for those killed as a result of the shooting.