Governor of the Kamchatka Territory Vladimir Solodov spoke about the elaboration of methods for the development of tourism in the protected areas of the peninsula.

“[Президент России Владимир] Putin paid special attention to the accessibility of protected areas of Kamchatka, in particular, the Valley of Geysers, for the widest possible range of tourists. For us, this topic is especially important given the fact that the natural pearls of the region remain inaccessible to residents, ”wrote Solodov on his Instagram.

According to him, such mechanisms will be worked out jointly with the federal government. Solodov also noted that during the implementation of the project he will be guided by Putin’s words that “we must treat people as our own, and not as strangers.”

On the eve, at a meeting with the President, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, who is responsible for the direction of tourism, noted that many tourists should not be allowed into the Valley of Geysers, as they can affect the nature of the resort.

For his part, Putin noted that if the infrastructure is organized correctly, then everything will be in order.

In turn, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin instructed Chernyshenko to fly to the Far East in order to personally deal with the development of the Valley of Geysers.

Mishustin pointed out that it is necessary to think over and organize unhindered visits by tourists to this object, taking into account its status as a specially protected natural area.